Blue Chip Partners LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

