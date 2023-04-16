Blue Chip Partners LLC Invests $1.29 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

