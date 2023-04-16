Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,651,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 685.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,668,000 after buying an additional 828,603 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

