Blue Chip Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 1.7% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

PAYX stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

