Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 5,046 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PEP stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

