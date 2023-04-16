Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Block’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQ. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.58.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,029,683 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.