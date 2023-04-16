BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 460,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 25,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 260,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

