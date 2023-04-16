BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.1 %

BLK traded up $20.60 on Friday, reaching $691.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.64.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide.

