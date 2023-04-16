BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $691.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $677.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.31. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.64.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

