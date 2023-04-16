BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS.

BlackRock Trading Up 3.1 %

BLK opened at $691.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.31. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.64.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

