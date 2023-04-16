BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $20.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $691.33. 1,117,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,904. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.64.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.