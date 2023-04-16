BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $20.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $691.33. 1,117,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,904. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.64.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

