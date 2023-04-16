BitShares Price Reaches $0.0116 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.83 million and approximately $670,505.94 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004751 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,922,529 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

