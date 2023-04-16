Bitkub Coin (KUB) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $154.19 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00006025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

