BitDAO Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $4.48 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

