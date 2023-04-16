Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $9.79 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00141422 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00054273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

