Bitcoin Gold Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $16.47 or 0.00054293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $288.51 million and $2.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00141243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

