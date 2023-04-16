Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.58 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $133.00 or 0.00438007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $108.86 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,361.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00122353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030515 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,365,688 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

