Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.