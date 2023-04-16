Berenberg Bank Boosts Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 290

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tharisa Price Performance

Tharisa stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.79 million, a PE ratio of 227.91 and a beta of 0.89. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 90.50 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.50 ($2.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a GBX 3.26 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,395.35%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.