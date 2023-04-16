BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $34.10 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

