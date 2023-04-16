Beldex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. Beldex has a total market cap of $231.43 million and $2.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.66 or 0.06998551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.