Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $272.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

