BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
