Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in March

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,278. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.