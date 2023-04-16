Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

