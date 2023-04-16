Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 840 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,181.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

