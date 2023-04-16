Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 825 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.14% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 145,611 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,186 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS opened at $40.06 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

