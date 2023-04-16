Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 684 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

