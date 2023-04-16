Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 451 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

