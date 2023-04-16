Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,622,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 357,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.