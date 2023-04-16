Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 5,178 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The firm has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

