Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $8.26 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day moving average of $394.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.