Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $374.73 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

