Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $14.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

