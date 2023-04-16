Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.19 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $267.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.89. The firm has a market cap of $660.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

