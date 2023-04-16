Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $161.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

