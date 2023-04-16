Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $829.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $779.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $749.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

