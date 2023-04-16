Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $209.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

