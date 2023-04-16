Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 442 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

ABT stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

