Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 410,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
DNP stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
