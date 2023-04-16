Barclays Trims Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price to $41.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Unum Group stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

