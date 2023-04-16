Barclays Trims Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price to $14.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

