Barclays Trims AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price to $11.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.97.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

