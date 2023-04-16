Barclays Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $370.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $435.15.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $364.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

