Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 143.0% in March

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,894,900 shares, an increase of 143.0% from the March 15th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.8 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $5.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.