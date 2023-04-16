Bank of America Increases BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $263.30

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $230.10 to $263.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.22) earnings per share. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -13.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 153,043 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

