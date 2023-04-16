Bank of America Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.95.

Shares of BRFS opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 27,582.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 109,156 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BRF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 611,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 169,929 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

