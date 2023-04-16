Bank of America Boosts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $44.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.90.

CarMax Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

