Badger DAO Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00009818 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $57.16 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,201,910 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

