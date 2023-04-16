B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC cut B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.21.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.95.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

